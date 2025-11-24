ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Panmure Gordon

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 385.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 221. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,880. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 215 and a one year high of GBX 454.20. The firm has a market cap of £263.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) EPS for the quarter. ASOS had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ASOS will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

