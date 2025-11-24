Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.21% from the stock’s current price.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.35. 25,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,121. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.53. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $262.10 and a 1-year high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

