Head to Head Analysis: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) and Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avolta and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avolta 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 3 0 2.25

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Avolta.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avolta $15.33 billion 0.50 $117.00 million N/A N/A Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 0.84 -$10.02 million ($0.38) -18.97

This table compares Avolta and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avolta has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avolta and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avolta N/A N/A N/A Lucky Strike Entertainment -3.80% -23.31% -1.95%

Summary

Avolta beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

