Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

