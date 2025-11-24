Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 50,065 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

