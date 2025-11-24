Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $71,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 162.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $5,876,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $378.77 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

