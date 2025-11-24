Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Copart traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $38.9650. 661,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,267,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,990,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,901,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,806,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,062,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,720,000 after purchasing an additional 656,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

