Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cleanspark shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 6,371,714 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cleanspark from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cleanspark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 145.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.79.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

