Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.73, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

