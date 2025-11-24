Qvr LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Qvr LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.0% of Qvr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $550.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day moving average is $436.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price target (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

