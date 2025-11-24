Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 220,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,519 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,164 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after purchasing an additional 965,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

