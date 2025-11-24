RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNXT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

RenovoRx Trading Up 1.5%

RenovoRx stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,317. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.29. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

