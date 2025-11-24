Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.32.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $550.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

