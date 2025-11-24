Head to Head Contrast: Pony AI (PONY) versus Its Competitors

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pony AI to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Pony AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pony AI
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pony AI Competitors
|10.91%
|4.90%
|2.78%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pony AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pony AI
|1
|0
|7
|1
|2.89
|Pony AI Competitors
|133
|583
|1010
|66
|2.56
Institutional and Insider Ownership
86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Pony AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pony AI
|$75.03 million
|-$274.12 million
|-9.58
|Pony AI Competitors
|$3.78 billion
|$360.72 million
|6.32
Pony AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Pony AI rivals beat Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Pony AI
Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
