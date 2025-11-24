Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $650.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.55.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.79 on Monday, reaching $769.69. 162,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.29 and a 200 day moving average of $575.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,453,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,329,000 after purchasing an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

