Financial Analysis: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) vs. Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Ladder Capital pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital pays out -213.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 19.26% 6.70% 2.19% BrightSpire Capital -26.91% 7.51% 2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ladder Capital and BrightSpire Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $506.84 million 2.69 $108.25 million $0.63 16.99 BrightSpire Capital $244.77 million 2.93 -$131.98 million ($0.30) -18.42

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ladder Capital and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 2 1 1 2.75 BrightSpire Capital 2 0 5 0 2.43

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $6.79, suggesting a potential upside of 22.93%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats BrightSpire Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

