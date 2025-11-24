Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $2.38 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

NYSE AMT opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

