Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Boosted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,393,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,513,000 after buying an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.6%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.19 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

