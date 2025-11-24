Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Shares of DIS opened at $104.15 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

