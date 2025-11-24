Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $236.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

