Vestor Capital LLC Sells 71,838 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,838 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

