Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,275,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

