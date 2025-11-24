3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) & Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Head-To-Head Review

3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) and Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 3Dx Industries and Middleby, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Middleby 1 3 5 0 2.44

Middleby has a consensus target price of $160.57, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Middleby’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Middleby is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 2.17 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -0.57 Middleby $3.88 billion 1.51 $428.43 million ($4.40) -26.42

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Middleby”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. Middleby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3Dx Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Middleby shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Middleby shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Middleby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -171.91% N/A N/A Middleby 11.06% 14.14% 7.06%

Risk & Volatility

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleby has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Middleby beats 3Dx Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing. The company's Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; tumblers, massagers, grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, and blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and automated washing systems, auto-guided vehicles, food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, undercounter refrigeration, wine cellars, ice machines, beer dispensers, mixers, rotisseries, and ventilation and outdoor cooking equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

