BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.31.

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $247.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $279.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.13.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,581,530,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,882,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $574,364,000 after acquiring an additional 58,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

