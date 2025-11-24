South Plains Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,173 Blackstone Inc. $BX

South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

