Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

