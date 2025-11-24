Qvr LLC Invests $541,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Qvr LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 0.1% of Qvr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,308,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

