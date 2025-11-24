South Plains Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after acquiring an additional 941,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,230,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,024,000 after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,996,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,961,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,838 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

