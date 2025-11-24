Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 276 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 916,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $235.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

