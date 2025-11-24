PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

PFC Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $352.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.71. The company has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

