DCF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.