Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,940 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $340.20 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

