Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

