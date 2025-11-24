Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $70,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24,408.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 171,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

