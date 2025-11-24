Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:WELL opened at $199.90 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

