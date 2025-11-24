Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 380 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Oracle Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

