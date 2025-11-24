Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Linde by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,495,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $412.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.88 and its 200 day moving average is $461.27. Linde PLC has a one year low of $406.42 and a one year high of $486.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

