Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,521 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $374.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.28 and its 200-day moving average is $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $238.73 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

