Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,005,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of QQQ opened at $590.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

