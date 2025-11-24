TCP Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

TCP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $605.93 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $754.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

