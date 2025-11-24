Contrasting Aclarion (ACON) and The Competition

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aclarion to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $50,000.00 -$6.99 million -0.40 Aclarion Competitors $9.91 billion $239.14 million 16.44

This table compares Aclarion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aclarion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. Aclarion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,908.50% -67.53% -63.01% Aclarion Competitors -958.98% -59.15% -12.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aclarion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aclarion Competitors 645 2508 5140 185 2.57

Aclarion currently has a consensus price target of $11,758.50, indicating a potential upside of 195,548.92%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Aclarion competitors beat Aclarion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

