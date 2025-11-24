Head to Head Contrast: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Tian Ruixiang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $13.72 billion 1.16 $1.27 billion $4.30 13.61 Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 5.22 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 7.93% 14.30% 1.28% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Financial and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

