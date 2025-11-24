DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $91,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,599.61. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

