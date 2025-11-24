Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,428,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 15.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 658,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,895,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,768.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,401.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,144.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

