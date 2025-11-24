The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on J. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

