Weik Capital Management Sells 865 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 9.0% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,642,000 after purchasing an additional 396,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,508 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.52.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $226.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

