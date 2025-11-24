Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 50,059 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 862,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $113,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

