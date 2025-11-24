Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HD stock opened at $343.22 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.