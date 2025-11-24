Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 16,231 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,826 shares of company stock valued at $78,872,882. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

