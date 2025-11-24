Titleist Asset Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $168.18 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.65.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W cut lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.68.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

